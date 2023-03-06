© Sōichirō Yamamoto, Shogakukan, Yen Press

The Animate store chain is listing the special edition of's 19th) manga volume with an image of a wraparound jacket band this week. The image indicates that the manga is inspiring a live-action adaptation in an unspecified format directed by Rikiya Imaizumi (live-actionfilms). The 19th volume will ship on Friday in a standard edition and a special edition which bundles a "teasing perpetual calendar."

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 16th volume in December 2022. Yen Press describes the manga:

Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate who sits nearby, Takagi. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to tease her back, she's always one step ahead but he's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

The television anime's third season, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ), premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block in January 2022. Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise 's anime film, opened in Japan in June 2022.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in the U.S. in August 2022.

Update: Shogakukan confirmed the live-action adaptation on March 9. Source: Comic Natalie

Source: Animate via "Tatakare Jōzu no Takagi-san" Twitter account, Otakomu