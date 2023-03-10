In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Ninja comedy manga launched in 2018, inspired 2022 TV anime

© Sōichirō Yamamoto, Shogakukan

Gessan

Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi

The April issue of's) magazine revealed on Friday that's) manga is ending in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in May.

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Gessan in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Friday. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. The manga has inspired three television anime seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2022. It also inspired an anime film in June 2022, and is inspiring an upcoming live-action adaptation.