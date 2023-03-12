Satsuki Yoshino's Barakamon Manga Returns for New Limited Serialization

New serialization starts on April 12

© Satsuki Yoshino, Square Enix

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will return for a limited serialization starting in the May issue on April 12. The manga will be featured on the May issue's cover, and the new chapter will have an opening color page.

Yoshino launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in 2009, and the manga also began running in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2014. The manga ended with its 18th volume in December 2018.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

Yoshino started the Barakamon prequel manga Handa-kun in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga in June 2016. Yen Press has released all seven volumes in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2016. Funimation released the anime on home video in November 2018.

Yoshino launched the Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga on the same day that Barakamon ended. The manga ended in May 2020. Yen Press releases the manga in English. Yoshino then launched the Eighteen manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in August 2020, and ended the series in January 2022. Manga UP! Global is releasing the series in English digitally.

Source: Monthly Shonen Gagnan April issue