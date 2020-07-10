Barakamon's Satsuki Yoshino Launches New Manga in August

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Satsuki Yoshino will launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue on August 12. The announcement did not reveal a title for the manga (previewed right in image below).

Yoshino launched the Barakamon manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in 2009, and the manga also began running in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2014. The Barakamon manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

Yoshino started the Barakamon prequel manga Handa-kun in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga in June 2016. Yen Press has released all seven volumes in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2016. Funimation released the anime on home video in November 2018.

Yoshino launched the Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga on the same day that Barakamon ended. The manga ended on May 12. Square Enix published the manga's third volume on the same day. Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume in English in August.