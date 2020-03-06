Yen Press Licenses 5 Manga, 2 Novels for August Release

Yen Press announced seven manga and novel licenses on Friday. All the titles are slated for release in August.

Title: The Garden of Words novel adaptation

Creator: Makoto Shinkai (story)



Summary: From director Makoto Shinkai comes the novel adaptation of his award-winning 2013 film Garden of Words , a moody drama about two lonely souls who meet in the garden of Shinjuku during rainy season and help each other “learn to walk again” in life.



Title: Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Bonus Story: We are the Megumin Bandits light novel

Creators: Natsume Akatsuki (story), Kasumi Morino (art)



Summary:The right magic words can stir a person's soul. For Megumin, those words are “vigilante justice.” Join everyone's favorite one-trick wizard, as well as Iris the Headstrong, Cecily the Problematic, and Yunyun…as they get a taste of the righteous bandit lifestyle! Evil aristocrats beware!

“For the sake of justice, there's no line I won't cross! No criminal act I won't commit!”



Title: Last Round Arthurs manga

Creators: Tarō Hitsuji (story), Yuzuriha (art), Kiyotaka Haimura (original illustration)



Summary: In all honesty, Rintarou's life is boring as hell. If you ask him, he was born into this world with too much talent. Everything goes too according to plan. His way of having fun? Joining forces with the weakest candidate, Luna Artur, in the upcoming battle to become King Arthur's successor—and save the world from impending doom.

The only problem? She's the scummiest of scum, pawning off her sacred sword and forcing her knight, Sir Kay, into some seriously skeevy cosplays! Or so he thinks—until a close encounter with death, when her true power astonishes all. Make way for an unexpected take on the age-old legends of King Arthur!



Title: Majo Raba Majo Reba manga

Creator: Sakurai Ato



Summary: Haruka Kuse sees Maruna Rinjou as his savior—he owes his life to her blood transfusion, after all. But what he never knew is that she's actually a witch! Haruka wants to repay the favor somehow, and the answer is…crossdressing to help Maruna pass her magic exams?!



Title: Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga

Creator: Yoshino Satsuki



Summary: A new story about one man's creative struggles arrives courtesy of Satsuki Yoshino , author of Barakamon ! Can a ten-year manga artist with experience only in the fantasy genre pivot to drawing a down-to-Earth story about regular folks? It's sink-or-swim for Naruhiko Toono and his career!



Title: ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Department P.S. ( ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka P.S. ) manga

Creator: Natsume Ono



Summary: Dive back into Natsume Ono 's world of clandestine intrigue and delectable eats! This spin-off puts the spotlight on the supporting characters seen throughout the original series—including the five chief officers of ACCA, Nino, and Mauve! Discover closely guarded secrets, hidden thoughts, and true feelings in the Dowa Kingdom.



Title: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Omnibus Edition manga

Creators: Magica Quartet (story), Hanokage (art)



Summary: When a new girl joins her class, Madoka Kaname feels she recognizes the mysterious, dark-haired transfer student from one of her dreams...a dream where she is approached by a cat-like creature who offers Madoka an opportunity to change destiny. Madoka had always thought magic was the stuff of fantasy...until she sees the transfer student fighting with the very cat-being from her dream! And just like in Madoka's dream, the cat gives her a choice: Will Madoka become a Puella Magi in exchange for her dearest desire? What will be the cost of having her wish come true?



Sources: Email correspondence, Press releases