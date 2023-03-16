Story of a Small Senior in My Company Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Saisou 's Story of a Small Senior in My Company ( Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi ) manga unveiled a teaser trailer and visual for the anime on Friday. The trailer reveals the anime's two main cast members, staff, and July premiere.

The cast members include:

Hina Tachibana as Shiori Takase



Yūki Shin as Takuma Shinozaki



© Saisou, Takeshobo

) is directing the anime at, andare penning the scripts.and) are drawing the character designs.is composing the music.

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in October 2022, and will publish the sixth volume on April 17,