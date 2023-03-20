Toho Animation Posts Music Film Project Collaboration for Bump of Chicken, loundraw

TOHO animation began streaming director loundraw , Flat Studio , and rock band BUMP OF CHICKEN 's animated short titled " Tentai Kansoku " (Stargazing) on Monday. It is the first of five animated shorts featured in the TOHO animation Music Films project. The video is in Japanese without English subtitles.

The short's story goes back and forth between a young boy sending letters to himself on a makeshift mailbox. It shows the moments he has with his girlfriend, up to the last night they spend together stargazing before the girl transfers to another school. The two friends meet again after a few years, and they go back to the place where they went stargazing.

The short features Junya Enoki and Atsumi Tanezaki as the main characters.

BUMP OF CHICKEN originally released the song " Tentai Kansoku " in 2001 as their third single.

The project is part of the overall 10th anniversary celebrations for TOHO animation . As part of the project, TOHO animation is partnering with anime creators and music artists to create five short anime.

Director Namiko Ishidate and musicians Ryokuoushoku Shakai's " Himitsu no Hana no Niwa " (Secret Flower Garden) will premiere on Tuesday. Mizuki Ito and musicians Hentai Shinshi Club 's " Neko to Wakai se na " (Don't Reconcile with Cats) will premiere on Wednesday. Director China and CreepHyp 's " Detarame na Sekai no Melodrama " (The Melodrama of the Rubbish World) will premiere on Thursday. Director Tetsuro Araki , character designer Mai Yoneyama , animation studio Wit Studio , and musicians SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]：Hata Motohiro's " COLORs " will premiere on Friday.

One of the five animated shorts will premiere on TOHO animation 's YouTube channel each day at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT). The shorts will then play at TOHO animation 's booth at the AnimeJapan convention on March 25 and 26.