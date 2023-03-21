YouTuNya Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, April 4 Debut, Ending Theme Artists

Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting revealed a promotional video, cast, and ending theme artists for its YouTuNya original television anime. The anime will premiere on April 4 on Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting 's "Asadesu. KBC" program, as well as on YouTube , TikTok, and Instagram.

The cast includes:

yaneura syobou feat. Pan Lunarifi and Nana Ikeda will perform the ending theme for the series titled "Bazure! YouTuNya !"

©ユーチューニャー／ニャーを見守る会

The anime will focus on the everyday lives of three different streamer cats: Nya, who has a minor channel; Tomoneko, who has a popular channel; and Tsuyoneko, who has a channel right in the middle of the struggle.

Kyō Yatate is directing the anime at Lesprit , and is also the sound director. Shaberry Man is penning the scripts. Takada Bear is designing the characters. Anchor and Kōsuke Nishimoto are composing the music. Bushiroad Move is credited for music and sound production.

