YouTuNya Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, April 4 Debut, Ending Theme Artists
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting revealed a promotional video, cast, and ending theme artists for its YouTuNya original television anime. The anime will premiere on April 4 on Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting's "Asadesu. KBC" program, as well as on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
The cast includes:
- Fairouz Ai as Nya
- Yuuki Kaji as Tomoneko
- Mikoi Sasaki as Kawaii ne Onee-san
- Akio Ohtsuka as Narrator
yaneura syobou feat. Pan Lunarifi and Nana Ikeda will perform the ending theme for the series titled "Bazure! YouTuNya!"
The anime will focus on the everyday lives of three different streamer cats: Nya, who has a minor channel; Tomoneko, who has a popular channel; and Tsuyoneko, who has a channel right in the middle of the struggle.
Kyō Yatate is directing the anime at Lesprit, and is also the sound director. Shaberry Man is penning the scripts. Takada Bear is designing the characters. Anchor and Kōsuke Nishimoto are composing the music. Bushiroad Move is credited for music and sound production.
Sources: Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting's YouTube channel, Crunchyroll