16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game Manga's Anime to Tell Original Story

The official website for 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , the television anime of Misato Mitsumi , Tatsuki Amazuyu , and Tamiki Wakaki 's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game (The Bishōjo Game Made by All of You and I) manga, revealed on Saturday that the anime will tell an original story also written by Wakaki.

The website did not reveal further details about the anime, but the website revealed a teaser visual drawn by Mitsumi, which features the anime's protagonist Konoha Akisato.

The manga's anime was first announced at Comic Market 101 in December.

Themanga follows Meiko Uehara, a college student who begins working part-time at a PC shop in 1992. However, this shop is a front for its actual business: an erotic game developer forgames. Due to the sudden departure of the staff, Meiko ends up as a sub-graphic artist — even though she has never drawn an adult illustration before. Her life as a creator begins as she strives to make an erotic game without snafus.

Wakaki ( The World God Only Knows ) collaborated on the manga's story with Misato Mitsumi and Tatsuki Amazuyu based on their real-life experiences at AQUAPLUS . They first distributed the manga as a dōjinshi at Comic Market in December 2016. Kadokawa then began publishing the manga in September 2020, with two volumes out as of November 2021.



