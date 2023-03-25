Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Gets Theatrical OVA Opening on June 23

The stage presentation for the Love Live! franchise at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Saturday revealed that the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise is getting a new theatrical OVA project titled Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky . The OVA will get theatrical screenings starting on June 23 and will screen for four weeks.

The anime's Blu-ray Disc will go on sale on August 30. Theaters screening the OVA will also sell the Blu-ray Discs. Two singles will ship on June 28 and July 5.

The event also revealed that starting on April 1 Koko Hayashi will voice the character Setsuna Yūki in the franchise. Tomori Kusunoki is stepping down from the role on March 31 due to her health.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in April 2022.

The franchise's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).