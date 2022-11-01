Tomori Kusunoki Steps Down from Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Role Due to Health

Voice actress diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Tuesday that voice actress Tomori Kusunoki will step down from the role of Setsuna Yūki / Nana Nakagawa in the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise. The staff of the franchise, Kusunoki, and Kusunoki's talent agency came to this decision after consulting on Kusuoki's health condition, and how it would be difficult for her to continue live concert activities.

Kusunoki will end her activities as the character on March 31, 2023. The staff of the game will reveal at a later date who will succeed Kusunoki in the role.

Kusunoki explained on her website that since around spring 2021, she experienced pain and numbness in her body. In September, Kusunoki was diagnosed with the genetic disease Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (joint type). Doctors have stated her recovery changes are low and the disease may progress even further, and have advised Kusunoki to not participate in excessive exercise that could put a burden on her body.

Aside from her Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club role, Kusunoki has voiced roles such as Magical Cat in Tiger & Bunny 2 , Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Romin Kirishima in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , Hikari Momoyama in Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Natsume in Deca-Dence , Melida Angel in Assassins Pride , Hisame in To Your Eternity , and Futaba Igarashi in My Senpai Is Annoying , among others.

She is also voicing Makima in Chainsaw Man and will voice Annette in Spy Classroom .



Image via Tomori Kusunoki 's website