Love Live! Superstar!! Gets Spinoff Manga About Chisato

Yūta Taneda draws Chii-chan Buchō wa Yūnō Desu! manga

Manga creator Yūta Taneda launched a spinoff manga of the Love Live! Superstar!! project of the Love Live! franchise on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker and on the Nico Nico Seiga website on March 30. The manga is titled Love Live! Superstar!! Chii-chan Buchō wa Yūnō Desu! (Club President Chii-Chan is Versatile!).

Yūta Taneda, © Project Love Live! © Project Love Live! Superstar!!

The manga centers on Chisato Arashi, teaching the members of Liella! how to sing, dance, and do various other skills for the school idol group's eventual goal of becoming the winners of the Love Live contest.

As with all the Love Live! anime, Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is credited for original work on the manga. Sakurako Kimino is also credited for original concept.

The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in July 2022. The anime will have a third season.

Source: Dengeki G's Comic 's Twitter account



