Love Live! Superstar!! TV Anime Gets 3rd Season

Open auditions for new Liella! member start application process on November 1

The latest " Love Live! Superstar!! Liella Live Stream" episode announced on Sunday that production on a third Love Live! Superstar!! television anime season has been green-lit.





The stream also announced that the staff is holding open auditions for a new cast member to join the Liella! group. Applicants can submit their entries starting on November 1.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

The members of Liella! include:

The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational on July 17, and ended on Sunday just before the live stream.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited for original concept. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returned as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) adapted franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returned from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.