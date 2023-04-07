'Play It Cool, Guys' Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Kokone Nata 's Play it Cool, Guys ( Cool Doji Danshi ) manga revealed three more cast members on Friday.

Ryō Satō plays Shun Futami's older sister Asami, Kentarō Tomita plays Hayate Ichikura's university friend Kurosaki, and Kazuma Sano plays Sōta Shiki, who is Sōma Shiki's older brother and Takayuki Mima's senior at work.

The Twitter account also revealed several stills from the show's first episode:

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 14, and stars:

Yūta Nakamoto (of the group NCT 127) as Hayate Ichikura

(of the group NCT 127) as Hayate Ichikura Maito Fujioka as Shun Futami

as Shun Futami Dōri Sakurada as Takayuki Mima

as Takayuki Mima Takumi Kawanishi (of the group JO1 ) as Sōma Shiki

Hiroaki Yuasa , Yuka Eda , and Akina Yanagi are directing the series. Hiroyuki Komine is writing the screenplay. Ayumu Imazu performs the opening theme song "Honeycomb," and NCT 127 performs the ending theme song "Sunny Road."

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo on October 10, and its second part premiered on January 2. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. The company describes the story:

Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play it Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.

Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website, where it is ongoing. The manga ranked #16th for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook for its female readers list. The manga also placed seventh in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election" in 2019.