'Play It Cool, Guys' Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song, October 10 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Kokone Nata's Play It Cool, Guys (Cool Doji Danshi) manga unveiled the full promotional video and visual for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast, more staff, and October 10 premiere for the anime, and it also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Seishun Kippu" (Youth Ticket) by Mafumafu.
The new cast members include:
Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shiki Sōta, Sōma's brother
Taku Yashiro as Kurosaki, Hayate's friend
Kengo Takanashi as Akai, Shun's friend
Seiichirō Yamashita as Kida
Kōhei Amasaki as Aoyama
Haruka Shiraishi as Momo Momosaki
Yō Taichi as Akane Kōno, Sōma's friend
The new staff include:
- Key Animator: Momoko Nagakawa
- Art Director: Mio Isshiki (Studio Wyeth)
- Color Setting: Mayumi Nagashima
- Director of Photography: Naoki Etō (EXPLOSION)
- Offlne Editing: Honami Yamagishi (REAL-T inc.)
- Online Editing: Good-Job Tokyo
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Sound Production: Magic Capsule
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 10, on AT-X on October 11, and BS11 on October 13.
The anime stars:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Hayate Ichihara
- Kouki Uchiyama as Shun Futami
- Yuichiro Umehara as Takayuki Mima
- Shōya Chiba as Sōma Shiki
Chiaki Kon (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, The Way of the Househusband, Junjō Romantica) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot. Makoto Uezu (Assassination Classroom, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Space Brothers) is overseeing the series scripts, and Airi Taguchi (key animation for Children of the Sea, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? second season) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Masato Nakayama (B-PROJECT, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, You and Me.) is composing the music.
Yen Press is releasing the manga in English in full color, as it was originally released in Japan. The company describes the story:
Enter: a bunch of cool guys who look like they got that unapproachable swag. But let's be real—that's not the true them. They're just a bunch of dorks who've got the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching a bunch of goofy guys try to look cool all day every day. Play It Cool, Guys is a fun collection of stories featuring guys that are equal parts cool and equal parts adorably awkward.
Nata launched the manga in June 2019 on the Gangan pixiv website, where it is ongoing. Square Enix published the fourth volume in November. The manga ranked #16th for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook for its female readers list. The manga also placed seventh in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc's "Web Manga General Election" in 2019.
Sources: Play It Cool, Guys anime's website, Comic Natalie