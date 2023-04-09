Shinpei Watanabe's Ginka & Glüna Manga Ends

© Shinpei Watanabe, Shueisha

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday of'smanga. The manga's third volume will ship in June, and the fourth and final volume will ship in September.

Watanabe launched the manga on September 12. Shueisha released the second volume on April 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media are both publishing the manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

This story begins deep on a snowy mountain... Glüna lives alone until the day she meets a mysterious snowman named Ginka. In order to see the outside world, Glüna is determined to learn magic from Ginka and leave the mountains. "As long as we're together, nothing is impossible!" Where will their fun adventure take them?! Now begins a magical fantastic journey like you've never seen!

Weekly Shonen Jump previously published a one-shot manga from Watanabe titled "Peko Peko no Yamai" in April 2021.

