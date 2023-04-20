From Eroica with Love Manga Gets Stage Play

Visuals unveiled for play running from May 11-14 in Tokyo

Yasuko Aoike 's From Eroica with Love manga is inspiring a stage play that will run from May 11-14 at Sakura Hall in Tokyo. The play's official website unveiled visuals and photos of cast members in costume.

©青池保子(秋田書店)

The cast includes:

Yuki Nakayama as Earl Dorian Red Gloria/Phantom Thief Eroica

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Mitsu Murata as Major Klaus Heinz von dem Eberbach

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Taishi Sugie as James

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Yūki Fujiwara as Bonham

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Washio Shūto as Agent A

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Mahiro Sugisaki as Agent B

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Naoki Kurata as Agent G

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Tokihiro Tо̄chi as The Man In Purple

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Ren Yagami as Polar Bear

©青池保子(秋田書店)

Akiko Kodama is directing the play. Oropa Irie is writing the script. Mako Kuwabara is composing the music. Umebou is handling the choreography. Lol inc. is in charge of planning and production.

Aoike debuted the manga in Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold magazine in December 1976. The manga was serialized until June 2012 when it went on hiatus. Akita Shoten published the manga's 39th compiled book volume in January 2014.

DC Comics ' CMX Manga imprint published the first 15 volumes of From Eroica with Love series in North America.

A tribute project for the manga started in Mystery Bonita in June 2021.