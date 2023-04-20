News
From Eroica with Love Manga Gets Stage Play
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yasuko Aoike's From Eroica with Love manga is inspiring a stage play that will run from May 11-14 at Sakura Hall in Tokyo. The play's official website unveiled visuals and photos of cast members in costume.
The cast includes:
Akiko Kodama is directing the play. Oropa Irie is writing the script. Mako Kuwabara is composing the music. Umebou is handling the choreography. Lol inc. is in charge of planning and production.
Aoike debuted the manga in Akita Shoten's Princess Gold magazine in December 1976. The manga was serialized until June 2012 when it went on hiatus. Akita Shoten published the manga's 39th compiled book volume in January 2014.
DC Comics' CMX Manga imprint published the first 15 volumes of From Eroica with Love series in North America.
A tribute project for the manga started in Mystery Bonita in June 2021.
Sources: From Eroica with Love stage play's website, Comic Natalie