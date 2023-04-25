Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru Manga's TV Anime Confirmed

Romantic comedy about demon who meets angel debuted in June 2016

Kadokawa confirmed on Wednesday that Sawayoshi Azuma 's Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru (The Foolish Angel Dances With Demons) manga is getting a television anime. Azuma drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

The romantic comedy is about Masatora Akutsu, who has come to the human world to search for an idol for demons. Akutsu meets Lily Amane and invites her to join him. However, he learns that Amane's true identity is an angel, and he attempts to make her fall from grace.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will publish the 15th volume on Thursday.



Source: Press release



