Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru Manga Listed With TV Anime

Romantic comedy about demon who meets angel debuted in June 2016

©Sawayoshi Azuma, Kadokawa

Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru

TheBooks retail site's listing for this year's June issue of'smagazine reports that Sawayoshi Azuma's(The Foolish Angel Dances With Demons) manga is getting a television anime. The magazine ships on Wednesday.

Azuma launched the manga in Dengeki Maoh in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will publish the 15th volume on Thursday.

The romantic comedy is about Masatora Akutsu, who has come to the human world to search for an idol for demons. Akutsu meets Lily Amane and invites her to join him. However, he learns that Amane's true identity is an angel, and he attempts to make her fall from grace.



Source: Rakuten Books



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.