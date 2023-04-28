Manga about introverted high school girl's coming of age launched in 2019

© Shiro, Shonengahosha

Can I begin a camera?

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga will get a live-action show adaptation this summer.

The manga's story centers on Mito Ikeda, an introverted high school girl with large breasts, who walks with a slouch. An older girl neighbor named Chisato introduces her to a world beyond the viewfinder.

Shiro launched the manga in Young King Ours in August 2019. Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in September 2022.

Shiro launched the Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011. The manga's 23rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 12. JManga published some of the manga in English before the site shut down.

Shiro 's Encouragement of Climb manga inspired a television anime adaptation. The first season debuted in 2013, followed by the second season in 2014. The third television anime season premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan. The anime inspired the Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present) original video anime ( OVA ) in 2017.

The latest anime based on the manga titled Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit premiered in October 2022, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga also inspired a stage play that ran at Hannō City Hall in Hannō, Saitamaon in May 2019.