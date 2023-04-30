Ya Boy Kongming! Manga Gets Live-Action Series Starring Osamu Mukai

Mukai plays reincarnated Shokatsu Kōmei (a.k.a. Zhuge Kongming/Zhuge Liang) this fall

Fuji TV announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga that will premiere on Fuji TV this fall. Osamu Mukai (seen in costume below) will play the titular Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang).

Shūhei Shibue will be one of the directors for the series, with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter. The series will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot. Mukai remarked with bemusement that his costume is almost 210 centimeters (six feet, 11 inches) with the towering hat.

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume on February 21.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.

