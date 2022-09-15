News
HIDIVE Reveals English Dub Cast for Ya Boy Kongming! Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime streaming site HIDIVE announced on Monday the initial English dub cast and September 23 premiere date of the Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) anime.
The initial English cast includes Joe Daniels as Kongming and Juliet Simmons as Eiko.
The English dub staff members include:
- ADR Director: Shannon D. Reed
- ADR Writers: Marta Bechtol, Shannon D. Reed
- Translator: Jake Jung
- Audio Engineer: David Lascoe
- Mix Engineer: Brent Marshall
The anime premiered on April 5 on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV channels. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and will release it on home video.
HIDIVE describes the story:
The music industry becomes a battlefield when ancient strategist Kongming is transported from historical China to modern Japan. He'll use military tactics to turn his new friend Eiko into a music star, and together they'll take the party hotspot of Shibuya by storm! The story is a clever take (and smart twist) on fish-out-of-water and person-out-of-time themes with out-of-this-world results for Ya Boy Kongming!
Shū Honma (episode director for The aquatope on white sand, Fairy gone, IRODUKU: The World in Colors) directed the anime at P.A. Works. Yoko Yonaiyama (scriptwriter for Uma Musume Pretty Derby both seasons) oversaw the series scripts, and Kanami Sekiguchi (Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow, Shirobako) designed the characters. Genki Hikota (theme songs for Lapis Re:LiGHTs, Yuri!!! on Ice) from Hifumi,inc. composed the music at Avex Pictures.
The anime is based on Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga. The manga launched on Kodansha's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on July 6. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and released the eight compiled book volume on August 23.
Source: HIDIVE