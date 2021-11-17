Ya Boy Kongming! Manga Gets TV Anime in April 2022 by P.A. Works

star in series about famous general reborn in modern-day Tokyo

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that writer Yuto Yotsuba and artist Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga will receive a television anime that is slated to premiere in April 2022.

Osamu Honma (episode director for The aquatope on white sand , Fairy gone , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yoko Yonaiyama (scriptwriter for Uma Musume Pretty Derby both seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kanami Sekiguchi ( Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , Shirobako ) is designing the characters. Genki Hikota (theme songs for Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Yuri!!! on Ice ) from Hifumi,inc. is composing the music at Avex Pictures .

Other staff members include:

Kaede Hondo stars in the show as Eiko Tsukumi, and Ryotaro Okiayu stars as Zhuge Kongming.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019. This year's 51st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that the manga will also run in that magazine starting in the 52nd issue on November 22. The manga's sixth compiled volume shipped on July 14 and its seventh compiled volume will ship on November 18.

Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The fifth compiled volume of the manga released in English on October 5 and the sixth will release on December 7.

