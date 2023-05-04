Dragon Goes House-Hunting Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff manga launched in January

© Kawo Tanuki, Choco Aya, Mag Garden, Seven Seas Entertainment

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of the spinoff manga ofand's) manga on Tuesday.

Tanuki and Aya launched the spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Garden in January, right after the original manga ended in December.

The Dragon Goes House-Hunting manga launched in Monthly Comic Garden magazine in December 2016. Mag Garden 's parent company IG Port revealed in its quarterly financial report in October 2017 that the manga had been a particularly successful title. Mag Garden published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in October 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and published the eighth volume on January 3. The manga's ninth volume will publish on October 17. Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him—literally!—the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.