Dragon Goes House-Hunting Manga Ends, Gets Spinoff in January

Manga launched in December 2016, inspired 2021 TV anime

The January issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine published the final chapter of Kawo Tanuki and Choco Aya 's Dragon Goes House-Hunting ( Dragon, Ie o Kau. ) manga on Monday. The manga will have a new spinoff manga that will launch in the magazine's next issue in January.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him—literally!—the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Garden magazine in December 2016. Mag Garden 's parent company IG Port revealed in its quarterly financial report in October 2017 that the manga had been a particularly successful title. Mag Garden published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on October 6. Seven Seas Entertainment published the seventh volume in December 2021, and will publish the eighth volume on January 3.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.