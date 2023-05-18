The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Anime Reveals Ending Theme Song Artists

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Koume Fujichika 's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ( Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta ) manga revealed the show's ending theme song information on Thursday. Singer and composer Masayoshi Ōishi is working with voice actor Masahiro Itou and voice actress Shion Wakayama to form a new unit called "Masayoshi ga Megane wo Wasureta." The unit will perform the ending theme song "Megane Go Round."

The below video briefly previews the song.

©藤近小梅／SQUARE ENIX・製作委員会がめがねを忘れた

Masahiro Itou

Shion Wakayama

The anime will premiere in July and will staras Kaede Komura andas Ai Mie.

Susumu Kudo (chief director of The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today , director of K , Cinderella Nine ) is the chief director of the anime at GoHands , and Katsumasa Yokomine ( The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today ) is directing the series. Tamazo Yanagi is writing the scripts. Shingo Suzuki is the concept artist, Takayuki Uchida is the character designer, and Hiroshi Okubo is the main animator. Chief animation directors include: Keiji Tani , Makoto Furuta , and Takayuki Uchida . Hisashi Muramatsu is the sound director at Glovision . Jimmy Thumb P is composing the music at Flying Dog .

16-year-old singer Tsuzuri will make her debut with the opening theme song "NAME." Shota Horie composed and arranged the song, and DECO*27 wrote the lyrics.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Komura starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom—the bespectacled Mie. Before long, he's nursing a raging crush on his quirky classmate who's always forgetting her glasses! While this might be ideal for Komura to get to know Mie better, will his poor heart give out from the daily strain of being up close and personal with the girl he likes?!

Fujichika launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018. Comikey has also licensed the manga from Square Enix and is releasing it in English digitally.

