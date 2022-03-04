Square Enix Manga & Books Licenses Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts Novel, YoRHa – Pearl Harbor Descent Record, More Manga

Also: Tokyo Aliens, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga, more books

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Friday that it has licensed the YoRHa – Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story, Tokyo Aliens, and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts novel. The company will also release the Final Fantasy VII REMAKE: Material Ultimania Plus book on December 13 and NieR Art – Kazuma Kōda Art Collection book on October 25. The company is also releasing a reprint edition of the Final Fantasy XIV: Chronicles of Light short story collection on October 18.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Kazushige Nojima 's Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts novel on November 8.

The company describes the story:

Follow the two tales of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE's heroines, Tifa and Aerith, as they tell the stories of their lives leading up to the events of the game.

Nojima launched the novel in Japan in July 2021. The novel was available as part of a bundle with the Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania Plus book. Nojima is a writer for multiple games including Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy X, and Kingdom Hearts . He also wrote the script for the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children movie and the Final Fantasy VII: On the Way to a Smile novel.



Square Enix Manga & Books will release the first volume of Megumu Soramichi's YoRHa – Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story ( YoRHa Shinjuwan Takashika Sakusen Kiroku ) manga on December 13.

The company describes the story:

This manga series recounts the events of the 14th Machine War, following the plight of the group of YoRHa® soldiers tasked with invading Mt. Ka'ala to destroy the enemy server.

Soramichi launched the manga based on the Butai Shōnen YoRHa stage play series on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in December 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2021, and it will publish the second volume on March 7.



Square Enix Manga & Books will release the first volume of NAOH's Tokyo Aliens manga on November 8.

The company describes the story:

Follow the story of Gunji Akira, a high school student in search of his father's ghost as he follows in his dad's footsteps to become a police officer, in this sci-fi fantasy manga.

NAOH launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in April 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 27.



Square Enix Manga & Books will release the first volume of Koume Fujichika's The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ( Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta ) manga on December 13.

The company describes the story:

Middle school student Komura falls head-over-heels for his classmate with terrible eyesight in this charming romance manga.

Fujichika launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on October 21. Comikey previously announced that it had licensed the manga from Square Enix .

