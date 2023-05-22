Miwako Sugiyama, Yuuki Nanaji, Nemui Asada Each Launch New Manga on Manga One App

The official Twitter account of Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced on Saturday its early summer serializations, and listed new manga series by Miwako Sugiyama ( Bite Maker: The King's Omega ), Yuuki Nanaji ( If You Could See Love ), and Nemui Asada ( Loved Circus ).

Sugiyama's Bite Maker : AK (Area Kanazawa) manga will launch on May 27. The manga is the sequel to their Bite Maker: The King's Omega ( Bite Maker: О̄sama no Omega ) manga.

© Shogakukan, Miwako Sugiyama

Sugiyama launched the Bite Maker manga in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in October 2018, and ended in December 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final volume on March 24. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will publish its eighth volume in English on July 18.

Nanaji's Sanpun Matte Mugi-senpai (Wait 3 Minutes, Mugi-senpai) manga will launch on May 28. The manga is about two female science college students who love doing research and eating cup ramen.

© Shogakukan, Yuuki Nanaji

Teren Mikami and Nanaji launched the If You Could See Love ( Moshi, Koi ga Mietanara ) manga on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus manga website in June 2020, and ended in February 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2022. Yen Press published the manga digitally.

Asada's Madara Moyō no Yoi ( Yoi with Mottled Skin ) manga will launch on June 1. The manga's story centers on a strange and heretical girl, who at the time of despair arrives at a commune of outcasts.

© Shogakukan, Nemui Asada

Asada launched the Loved Circus manga in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine in 2014, and Printemps Shuppan published the manga in one compiled volume in Japan in December 2015. Tokyopop published the manga in English on December 6.