Seven Seas Launches Siren Audiobook Imprint With 3 Titles in June

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new audiobook imprint named Siren in June, with audiobooks planned for the, andnovel series. The first audiobook volumes of all three series will be available in June.

Eddy Lee ( Hamilton musical's Alexander Hamiltion) narrates the audiobooks for Classroom of the Elite . Fred Berman ( The Lion King musical's Timon) narrates the audiobooks for Reborn as a Space Mercenary . Veronica Taylor ( Pokémon 's Ash, Sailor Moon 's Sailor Pluto) narrates the audiobooks for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent .

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed and is releasing the print novels for all three series.

Source: Press release