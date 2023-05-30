News
Seven Seas Launches Siren Audiobook Imprint With 3 Titles in June
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Classroom of the Elite, Reborn as a Space Mercenary, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent get audiobooks
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new audiobook imprint named Siren in June, with audiobooks planned for the Classroom of the Elite, Reborn as a Space Mercenary, and The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent novel series. The first audiobook volumes of all three series will be available in June.
Eddy Lee (Hamilton musical's Alexander Hamiltion) narrates the audiobooks for Classroom of the Elite. Fred Berman (The Lion King musical's Timon) narrates the audiobooks for Reborn as a Space Mercenary. Veronica Taylor (Pokémon's Ash, Sailor Moon's Sailor Pluto) narrates the audiobooks for The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent.
Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed and is releasing the print novels for all three series.
Source: Press release