Guilty's Ai Okaue Launches New Manga

ROAR ~Naraku no Heroine~ manga launched on Tuesday

Manga author Ai Okaue announced on her official Twitter account on Tuesday that her new manga titled ROAR ~Naraku no Heroine~ (ROAR ~Heroine of Naraku~) launched in advance on pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app, and on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website on Tuesday.

Image via Ai Okaue's Twitter account © Ai Okaue, Kodansha

The manga centers on Misato, who grew up healthy, and with loving parents on an island in the Setouchi region of Japan. As a kid, she appears as an extra in a television drama, and this changes her destiny forever. Now all grown up, she survives in the glamorous entertainment world on revenge alone.

Okaue launched the Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga on the Manga Kingdom website in 2017, and the series ended on October 30.

Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 13, and it will publish the manga's 13th and final volume on June 13. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and released the 11th volume in English on January 31. The manga's combined print and digital sales have surpassed 2.9 million copies.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in April 2021.