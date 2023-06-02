News
Nobuyuki Fukumoto's 'Ten' Manga Gets Spinoff About Soga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bingo Morihashi and illustrators of Kaiji spinoff Jōkyō Seikatsuroku Ichijō Tomoki Miyoshi and Yoshiaki Seto launched a spinoff of Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji manga in this year's July issue of Takeshobo's Kindai Mahjong magazine on Thursday. The spinoff is titled Roukyou Bakutoden SOGA, and it follows the character Mitsui Soga.
The story takes place near modern times, ten years after [Warning: This contain a spoiler for the earlier stories and another manga by Fukumoto. Highlight text to read the spoiler.] [Akagi's passing from Fukumoto's Akagi series.]
The Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji manga begins when Hiroyuki Igawa, a mahjong player who makes money by betting against amateurs, meets Takashi Ten, an opponent with a lot of skill and strength of will. The manga serialized from 1989 to 2002 in Takeshobo's Kindai Mahjong magazine.
The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in October 2018. The series received a sequel in November 2019.
The drama reunited the staff for the live-action series adaptation of Fukumoto's Gin to Kin manga. The staff members also worked on the previous live-action Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji series.
Fukumoto's gambling manga Kaiji inspired two television anime and two live-action films.
Source: Comic Natalie