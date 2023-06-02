Nobuyuki Fukumoto's 'Ten' Manga Gets Spinoff About Soga

Bingo Morihashi and illustrators of Kaiji spinoff Jōkyō Seikatsuroku Ichijō Tomoki Miyoshi and Yoshiaki Seto launched a spinoff of Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto 's Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji manga in this year's July issue of Takeshobo 's Kindai Mahjong magazine on Thursday. The spinoff is titled Roukyou Bakutoden SOGA , and it follows the character Mitsui Soga.

Image via Kindai Mahjong © Bingo Morihashi, Tomoki Miyoshi, Yoshiaki Seto, Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Takeshobo

The story takes place near modern times, ten years after [Warning: This contain a spoiler for the earlier stories and another manga by Fukumoto. Highlight text to read the spoiler.] [ Akagi's passing from Fukumoto's Akagi series. ]

The Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji manga begins when Hiroyuki Igawa, a mahjong player who makes money by betting against amateurs, meets Takashi Ten, an opponent with a lot of skill and strength of will. The manga serialized from 1989 to 2002 in Takeshobo 's Kindai Mahjong magazine.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in October 2018. The series received a sequel in November 2019.

The drama reunited the staff for the live-action series adaptation of Fukumoto's Gin to Kin manga. The staff members also worked on the previous live-action Ten: Tenhō Dōri no Kaidanji series.

Fukumoto's gambling manga Kaiji inspired two television anime and two live-action films.

Source: Comic Natalie