News
Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Unveils Teaser, 2 More Cast Members
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma's Hoshikuzu Telepath (Stardust Telepath) manga debuted a teaser promotional video and announced two more cast members for the main leads' friends (who join them in building a rocket to space) on Friday.
The video shows how the high school girl Umika and the alien Yū met:
The newly announced cast members are:
Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon
The series stars:
The anime will premiere in October.
The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.
The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.
The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.
Source: Comic Natalie