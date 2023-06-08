×
News
Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Unveils Teaser, 2 More Cast Members

posted on by Egan Loo
Moe Nagamuta, Shiki Aoki play main leads' friends

The staff for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma's Hoshikuzu Telepath (Stardust Telepath) manga debuted a teaser promotional video and announced two more cast members for the main leads' friends (who join them in building a rocket to space) on Friday.

The video shows how the high school girl Umika and the alien Yū met:

The newly announced cast members are:

Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi
Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon

The series stars:

Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi
Seria Fukagawa as Yū Akeuchi
Kaori (Yuyushiki, The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi. Kaori and Natsuko Takahashi (Yuyushiki, Comic Girls) are in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Sakai (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The anime will premiere in October.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie

