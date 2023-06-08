Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Unveils Teaser, 2 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma 's Hoshikuzu Telepath ( Stardust Telepath ) manga debuted a teaser promotional video and announced two more cast members for the main leads' friends (who join them in building a rocket to space) on Friday.

The video shows how the high school girl Umika and the alien Yū met:

The newly announced cast members are:

Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会 as Haruno Takaragi Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

The series stars:

Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi



©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Seria Fukagawa as Yū Akeuchi



©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Kaori

Yuyushiki , Comic Girls

) is directing the anime atand) are in charge of the series scripts.) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The anime will premiere in October.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.



Source: Comic Natalie