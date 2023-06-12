Capcom Unveils Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy for Early 2024

Collection of 4th, 5th, 6th Ace Attorney games on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

CAPCOM revealed during its CAPCOM Showcase stream on Sunday that it will release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy — a collection containing the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney , Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies , and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice games — on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store . The collection will launch in early 2024.

The release collects the fourth to sixth entries in CAPCOM 's Ace Attorney series of games.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney originally debuted as a Nintendo DS game in Japan in 2007. CAPCOM released an English version in 2008. The game was the first of the main Ace Attorney games to not star Phoenix Wright.; it instead features his younger protégé Apollo Justice. The game received a port for iOS and Android smartphones in December 2016. The game debuted on the Nintendo eShop for the 3DS in November 2018.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in July 2013, and released in the West in October 2013. CAPCOM released the game on iOS in August 2014.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice shipped in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS in June 2016, and CAPCOM released the game digitally in North America and Europe in September 2017.