Inti Creates Reveals Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue 2D Action Game

Inti Creates revealed its upcoming 2D action game Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue , based on Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series, on Monday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 16.

©PROJECT YOHANE ©INTI CREATES CO., LTD. ©HAPPINET

The voice cast for the game includes:

Inti Creates describes the game:

Several of Yohane's curious friends venture inside to investigate.

However, not a single one has returned from the labyrinth...

In order to rescue her friends, Yohane herself must brave the depths.

She'll encounter fierce challenges, such as monstrous fish and ever-changing corridors.

Will Yohane be able to rescue her friends and uncover the mystery of the dungeon?

Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue

In the darkest depths, a ray of sunshine pierces through—