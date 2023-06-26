News
Inti Creates Reveals Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue 2D Action Game
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Inti Creates revealed its upcoming 2D action game Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue, based on Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series, on Monday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 16.
The voice cast for the game includes:
- Aika Kobayashi as Yohane
- Yōko Hikasa as Lailaps
- Kanako Takatsuki as Hanamaru
- Arisa Komiya as Dia
- Ai Furuhata as Ruby
- Anju Inami as Chika
- Shuka Saitō as You
- Nanaka Suwa as Kanan .
- Rikako Aida as Riko
- Aina Suzuki as Mari
Inti Creates describes the game:
When an undersea dungeon suddenly surfaces in the ocean near Numazu, it becomes the talk of the town.
Several of Yohane's curious friends venture inside to investigate.
However, not a single one has returned from the labyrinth...
In order to rescue her friends, Yohane herself must brave the depths.
She'll encounter fierce challenges, such as monstrous fish and ever-changing corridors.
Will Yohane be able to rescue her friends and uncover the mystery of the dungeon?
Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue
In the darkest depths, a ray of sunshine pierces through—
The game will have hack and slash elements and feature a crafting system with over 90 recipes. Dungeons will feature special areas that randomly change their layout.
Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.
An anime adaptation of the series started streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on Sunday at 11 p.m. JST, one week ahead of its July 2 premiere on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and Shizuoka Broadcasting System. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it releases in Japan.
Source: Press release