Crunchyroll Streams Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Anime

YOHANE THE PARHELION -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR

began streaming the anime series ofmagazine illustration under the titleon Sunday.

The anime started streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on Sunday at 11 p.m. JST, one week ahead of its July 2 premiere on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Shizuoka Broadcasting System .

The "story no one knows about a girl everyone knows" reimagines Yoshiko Tsushima, the school idol afflicted with chūnibyō (adolescent delusions of grandeur), as a fortune-telling girl. The story is set in Numazu, a scenic harbor town surrounded by the sea and mountains. Ever since she was little, the girl Yohane has never fit in, and has always felt apart from everyone in town. Her aspirations and true place in this world lie elsewhere. The story follows this girl who can't follow rules as she journeys through this wondrous world.

The cast includes:

Asami Nakatani ( Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Toshiya Ono ( 86 , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Suite Precure ) is supervising the series scripts. Yumiko Yamamoto ( Seven Senses of the Re'Union , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Katō ( Ensemble Stars! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club ) is returning to the Love Live! Sunshine!! franchise to compose the music.

As in previous Love Live! projects, Sunrise 's collective penname Hajime Yatate is credited as the original creator, and Sakurako Kimino is credited with the original concept.

Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.

