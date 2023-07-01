Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Reveals Teaser Video, September 30 Premiere

New visual also revealed

The official website for Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange , the television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga, revealed a teaser video on Saturday.

The anime's Twitter account also revealed a new key visual and the show's September 30 premiere at 5:30 p.m. JST on YTV and NTV .

© Masahito Soda, Kuro Yomiyama, KODANSHA/ "Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange" Production Committee

The anime stars:

will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have a premiere screening aton July 3.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.