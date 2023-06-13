×
Anime Expo Screens World Premieres for Undead Murder Farce, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: premieres for Gridman Universe, Free! The Final Stroke Part 2, more

undead-girl-murder-farce
© 青崎有吾・講談社／鳥籠使い一行
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will screen the world premiere of Undead Murder Farce, the anime of Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, at this year's Anime Expo event on July 3 at 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It will also screen the world prmiere of the fifth season of the anime based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungo Stray Dogs manga on July 2 at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

The company will also screen the following premieres at Anime Expo:

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Press release

