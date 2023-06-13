News
Anime Expo Screens World Premieres for Undead Murder Farce, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: premieres for Gridman Universe, Free! The Final Stroke Part 2, more
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will screen the world premiere of Undead Murder Farce, the anime of Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, at this year's Anime Expo event on July 3 at 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It will also screen the world prmiere of the fifth season of the anime based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungo Stray Dogs manga on July 2 at 4:00 p.m. PDT.
The company will also screen the following premieres at Anime Expo:
- Sweet Reincarnation, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2, Masamune-kun's Revenge R - July 1 at 7:00 p.m.
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 - July 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- One Piece Episode 1,000 English dub - July 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Grammy Museum Terrace
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, MF Ghost, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 - July 3 at 12:00 p.m.
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2, AYAKA - July 3 at 2:00 p.m.
- Gridman Universe U.S. premiere - July 3 at 6:00 p.m.
- Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence, I Shall Survive Using Potions!, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange - July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
- Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 - July 4 at 11:00 a.m.
- I'm in Love with the Villainess, Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 - July 4 at 1:45 p.m.
This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.
Source: Press release