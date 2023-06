Anime Expo Screens World Premieres for Undead Murder Farce, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime

© 青崎有吾・講談社/鳥籠使い一行

announced on Tuesday that it will screen the world premiere of, the anime of'snovels, at this year'sevent on July 3 at 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It will also screen the world prmiere of the fifth season of the anime based onand'smanga on July 2 at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

The company will also screen the following premieres at Anime Expo :

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Press release