MangaGamer Announces Hana Awase New Moon Otome Game Series, 3 More Titles
posted on by Adriana Hazra
MangaGamer announced on Saturday that it will launch HuneX and Woga's Hana Awase New Moon otome game series for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and MangaGamer's retail shop. The game will release in English, Japanese, and Chinese.
MangaGamer describes its story:
Spanning across time and realities, Hana Awase is the story of a young woman drawn into the web of the game kasen, played with hanafuda cards. Through playing, she comes to meet five mysterious men, all of whom are elite players and all of whom guard secrets that hold the power to alter her world irreparably.
Each of the four installments in the series offers a different world featuring the same cast of characters -- sometimes identical to previously-encountered incarnations, sometimes profoundly different. As the overarching truth slowly unfolds, the immense scope of the battle being waged through the hanafuda cards becomes visible, and the pursuit of romance and a happy ending becomes more and more complex. Can our heroine and her companions find their way through the turmoil?
The company also announced that it will launch the following adult titles: CLOCKUP's Dead Days game, Alicesoft's Beat Valkyrie Ixseal game, and MOONSTONE Cherry's Welcome to a Sexy, Open World game.
