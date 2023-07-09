Mysterious Disappearances TV Anime Unveils Main Leads Fairouz Ai & Daiki Yamashita, 2024 Debut

Kadokawa announced the two main cast members and 2024 premiere for the television anime of Nujima 's Mysterious Disappearances ( Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi , or literally, Mysteries, Maidens, and Mysterious Disappearances) manga on Monday. The lead cast members are:

Fairouz Ai as Sumireko Ogawa

as Sumireko Ogawa Daiki Yamashita as Ren Adashino



The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 12, and wil publish the sixth volume on July 12.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.