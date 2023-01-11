×
Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Teaser video, visual unveiled for modern-day bizarre Romanesque story

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Nujima's Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi (Mysterious Disappearances, or literally, Mysteries, Maidens, and Mysterious Disappearances) manga is getting a television anime. The company unveiled a teaser promotional video, visual, and logos:

Nujima drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

An official website and Twitter account opened for the anime.

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Thursday.

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring writer who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences.

©ぬじま・小学館／「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
