Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi Manga Gets TV Anime

Teaser video, visual unveiled for modern-day bizarre Romanesque story

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Nujima's Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi ( Mysterious Disappearances , or literally, Mysteries, Maidens, and Mysterious Disappearances) manga is getting a television anime. The company unveiled a teaser promotional video, visual, and logos:

Nujima drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

An official website and Twitter account opened for the anime.

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Thursday.

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring writer who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences.



Source: Press release



