Dungeon Travelers 2, Dungeon Travelers 2-2 Games' Steam Release Canceled

Shiravune announced on Thursday that its release of AQUAPLUS ' Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal ( Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin ) game and Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings ( Dungeon Travelers 2-2: Yami Ochi no Otome to Hajimari no Sho ) game on Steam is canceled. According to Shiravune, "it was impossible to pass [ Steam 's] review" due to the platform's guidelines.

The games are still available on Johren. That release debuted on June 9.

Both Dungeon Traveler 2 games have suggestive story content and imagery. Atlus and NIS America 's previous release of Dungeon Travelers 2 on the PlayStation Vita had altered illustrations to tone down the suggestive content.

Steam has had a history of delisting games with anime aesthetics in the past, sometimes even with the game having no adult content. This has led to some companies, particularly visual novel publishers, to offer a version of the game with missing content on Steam , and direct users to a free patch that they can then apply to restore the content, avoiding Steam 's guidelines. Shiravune in particular has altered game content and has used a Steam review to direct users to a patch.

Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin shipped for the PlayStation Portable in Japan in March 2013 and was ported to PlayStation Vita in September 2014. This sequel game is based on ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers , the 2011 dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the ToHeart2 romance visual novels from AQUAPLUS . Atlus USA released the game in North America in August 2015 and NIS America released it in Europe in October 2015.

Dungeon Travelers 2-2 shipped in Japan in April 2017.

The game is a follow-up to Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal , itself a sequel to ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers , the dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the ToHeart2 romance visual novels from AQUAPLUS . ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers shipped in 2011 for the PlayStation Portable, and in 2015 for the PS Vita. The first game inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012.

Source: Press release