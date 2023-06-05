Dungeon Travelers 2, Dungeon Travelers 2-2 Games Get Releases Worldwide on June 9

Releases include all existing DLCs for both titles

Shiravune announced on Friday that it will release AQUAPLUS ' Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal ( Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin ) game and Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings ( Dungeon Travelers 2-2: Yami Ochi no Otome to Hajimari no Sho ) game on PC in English and Chinese worldwide on June 9. The releases will be available on Johren and will include all existing DLCs for both titles.

© Shiravune

Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin shipped for the PlayStation Portable in Japan in March 2013 and was ported to PlayStation Vita in September 2014. This sequel game is based on ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers , the 2011 dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the ToHeart2 romance visual novels from AQUAPLUS . Atlus USA released the game in North America in August 2015 and NIS America released it in Europe in October 2015.

Dungeon Travelers 2-2 shipped in Japan in April 2017.

The game is a follow-up to Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal , itself a sequel to ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers , the dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the ToHeart2 romance visual novels from AQUAPLUS . ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers shipped in 2011 for the PlayStation Portable, and in 2015 for the PS Vita. The first game inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012.



Source: Press release