Ablaze Licenses Masaaki Ninomiya's Gannibal Horror Manga

Gannibal

Ablaze announced on Monday that it has licensed Masaaki Ninomiya'shorror manga. The company will release the manga's first volume in North America in November and the second volume in February 2024.

Ablaze describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.

The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in December and aired for seven episodes.

Source: Press release