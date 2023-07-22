Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' 1-Shot Manga Gets Anime

The One Piece Day 2023 event on Saturday revealed that Eiichiro Oda 's "Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku" one-shot manga will get an anime adaptation.

©尾田栄一郎 / 集英社

The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted! , which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park is directing the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production is animating the work. The anime will be the length of one episode.