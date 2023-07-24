Chickip Dancers Anime Gets 3rd Season on September 25

Japanese stationery company San-X announced on Monday that the television anime series based on its Chickip Dancers mascot characters will have a third season that will premiere on NHK Educational on September 25. Each episode will be five minutes long again. Natsuki Hanae and Yui Ishikawa return as the cast members for the show's various characters, and Erino Yumiki reprises the narrator role.

© San-X／チキップダンサーズおどるん会

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is once again directing the anime at Fanworks , and is also once again penning the scripts alongside Shigenori Tanabe ( Obake Zukan ). Masako Yasumoto returns to choreograph the dances.

The first anime premiered in October 2021 with five-minute episodes. The second season premiered in September 2022.

The main characters in the anime are the apprehensive but curious bone-in chicken Hone Chicken and the dancing instructor frog Skip Gaeru, who travels by dancing.

The anime marks the first time that San-X characters have their own television anime. (Previous characters had films and net anime.)

San-X 's characters have inspired the Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion anime on Netflix , as well as the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner anime film, which Fanworks also produced. That film received a sequel that opened in Japan in November 2021, with a third film opening on November 3.