San-X Reveals Chickip Dancers October TV Anime

Japanese stationery company San-X announced on Friday that it is introducing a new series of mascot characters named "Chickip Dancers" that will star in their own Chickip Dancers television anime. The anime will premiere on NHK Educational in October, marking the first time that San-X characters will have their own television anime (previous characters had films and net anime).

The main characters in the anime will be the apprehensive but curious bone-in chicken Hone Chicken, and the dancing instructor frog Skip Gaeru, who travels by dancing.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and is also penning the scripts alongside Shigenori Tanabe ( Obake Zukan ).

San-X 's characters have inspired the Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion anime on Netflix , as well as the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner anime film, which Fanworks also produced. That film will have a sequel that will open in Japan this year.