Chickip Dancers Anime Gets 2nd Season on September 27

Japanese stationery company San-X announced on Tuesday that the television anime series based on its Chickip Dancers mascot characters will have a second season that will premiere on NHK Educational on September 27. Each episode will be five minutes long again. Natsuki Hanae and Yui Ishikawa return as the cast members for the show's various characters, and Erino Yumiki reprises the narrator role.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is once again directing the anime at Fanworks , and is also once again penning the scripts alongside Shigenori Tanabe ( Obake Zukan ). Masuko Yasumoto returns to choreograph the dances.

The first anime premiered in October 2021 with five-minute episodes.

The main characters in the anime are the apprehensive but curious bone-in chicken Hone Chicken and the dancing instructor frog Skip Gaeru, who travels by dancing.

The anime marks the first time that San-X characters have their own television anime. (Previous characters had films and net anime.)

San-X 's characters have inspired the Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion anime on Netflix , as well as the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner anime film, which Fanworks also produced. That film will have a sequel that will open in Japan in November.