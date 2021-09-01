Chickip Dancers Anime Shorts Reveal Cast, Theme Song Video, October 5 Premiere

The official website for San-X 's Chickip Dancers television anime series based on San-X 's mascot characters revealed the show's cast, opening theme video, and visual on Wednesday. Erino Yumiki is performing the opening theme song "Chickip Dance."

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on October 5 at 5:20 p.m., and each episode will be five minutes long. The show stars Natsuki Hanae and Yui Ishikawa , and Erino Yumiki will narrate the series.

The main characters in the anime will be the apprehensive but curious bone-in chicken Hone Chicken, and the dancing instructor frog Skip Gaeru, who travels by dancing.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and is also penning the scripts alongside Shigenori Tanabe ( Obake Zukan ).

The anime marks the first time that San-X characters will have their own television anime (previous characters had films and net anime).

San-X 's characters have inspired the Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion anime on Netflix , as well as the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner anime film, which Fanworks also produced. That film will have a sequel that will open in Japan in November.