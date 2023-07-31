New Bakugan Anime Launches on Netflix on September 1, on Disney XD on September 23

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master Corp. announced on Monday that it will launch its new Bakugan anime on September 1. The anime will premiere in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Nordics, and the Middle East on Netflix on September 1. Disney XD will air the series in the United States from September 23.

Additionally, the first two episodes will first debut within the Roblox platform on August 4 at 7:00 p.m. EDT, and will be available until August 13. The first two episodes will be available in English and Japanese.

Spin Master Corp. describes the new series:

In the exciting new season of Bakugan, the VESTROIAN galaxy is made up of six planets each home to a different species of Bakugan (Avian, Dragon, Insect, Beast, Aquatic and Dinosaur). Constantly at WAR with one another, the use of experimental weaponry causes the Bakugan to be inadvertently transported to EARTH. Baku-balls rain down from the sky like meteors and crash into cities, forests, and oceans. And when the balls unroll, humans meet the 10 FEET TALL Bakugan for the very first time. Thankfully, humanity welcomes these displaced creatures, embraces their culture, and particularly falls in love with their long-standing tradition of BRAWLING. That is until teenagers start PAIRING with Bakugan and miraculously give them the ability to grow to giant KAIJU size! The world was filled with fear, and it was during this time THE CATASTROPHE happened.

Spin Master Corp. stated the new series features "a revamped anime style."

The "Bakugan Special Attack" and "Battle Arena" tie-in merchandise for the new anime will launch on August 1.



, the most recent anime in theand the fifth season of theanime, premiered on March 1.

Spin Master announced a relaunch of the franchise in collaboration with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana subsidiary in October 2018. The relaunch included a toy line, the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and "additional short form content" available online.

The first Bakugan Battle Planet season premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first season has 100 11-minute episodes.

The second season, Bakugan: Armored Alliance , premiered on Teletoon in February 2020. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network in March 2020, and later premiered in Japan online in April 2020. The second season has 104 11-minute episodes. Netflix added the series in March 2021.

Bakugan: Geogan Rising is the third season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in January 2021. The show has 52 11-minute episodes. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2021. Netflix added the series that same month. Netflix began streaming the second part of the series in September 2021.

The fourth season in the series, Bakugan: Evolutions , premiered in April 2022 in Japan and in February 2022 in Canada. The anime had 26 22-minute episodes, and two 45-minute specials.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

