Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san Manga Gets Live-Action Series in October

NTV announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara 's Sexy Tanaka-san manga that will premiere in October. Haruka Kinami (seen below) stars as protagonist Kyōko Tanaka. Ryūichi Inomata and Akinori Itō are directing the series, with scripts by Tomoko Aizawa.

© 芦原妃名子／小学館／NTV

© Hinako Ashihara, Shogakukan

The manga centers on tw women: Kyōko, a regular accounting department office worker who is around 40 and who maintains another life as the belly dancer Sali, and Akari, a likeable 23-year-old temp worker and colleague of Kyōko who is seeking marriage. Akari is convinced that her youth and cuteness are her only merits, so she is seeking to find a partner by going to mixer after mixer, perceiving her time as "running out" while feeling empty and lonely. A certain incident leads her to finding out about Kyōko's double life as a belly dancer, and she slowly begins admiring Kyōko.

Ashihara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Anikei Petite Comic magazine in 2018, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 9.

Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.

Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.

Source: Comic Natalie